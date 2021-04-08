Jonjee’s headquarters in Zhongshan, Guangdong province. The firm produces food seasoning from soybean sauce to edible oil and chicken essence. Photo: Handout Jonjee’s headquarters in Zhongshan, Guangdong province. The firm produces food seasoning from soybean sauce to edible oil and chicken essence. Photo: Handout
Jonjee’s headquarters in Zhongshan, Guangdong province. The firm produces food seasoning from soybean sauce to edible oil and chicken essence. Photo: Handout
Stocks
Business /  China Business

China’s biggest fund manager with 87 per cent gains picks market laggard and rival to Foshan Haitian as winning recipe

  • Zhang Kun, who oversees the largest sum among China’s mutual fund managers, has spent US$459 million this year on food-seasoning maker Jonjee
  • He cuts holdings of liquor producer Sichuan Swellfun in sign star fund managers are getting out of ‘bubble stocks’

Knowledge |   Greater Bay Area
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 8 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Jonjee’s headquarters in Zhongshan, Guangdong province. The firm produces food seasoning from soybean sauce to edible oil and chicken essence. Photo: Handout Jonjee’s headquarters in Zhongshan, Guangdong province. The firm produces food seasoning from soybean sauce to edible oil and chicken essence. Photo: Handout
Jonjee’s headquarters in Zhongshan, Guangdong province. The firm produces food seasoning from soybean sauce to edible oil and chicken essence. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE