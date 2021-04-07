Tencent’s headquarters in Shenzhen. Prosus says Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been appointed as joint book runners to manage the transaction. Photo: Bloomberg Tencent’s headquarters in Shenzhen. Prosus says Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been appointed as joint book runners to manage the transaction. Photo: Bloomberg
Prosus, Tencent’s biggest shareholder, reveals plan to sell 2 per cent stake

  • The company will sell up to 191.89 million Tencent shares, reducing its stake to 28.9 per cent
  • Committed to not selling remaining stake in Tencent for at least the next three years, Prosus says

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:33pm, 7 Apr, 2021

