Tencent’s headquarters in Shenzhen. Prosus says Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been appointed as joint book runners to manage the transaction. Photo: Bloomberg
Prosus, Tencent’s biggest shareholder, reveals plan to sell 2 per cent stake
- The company will sell up to 191.89 million Tencent shares, reducing its stake to 28.9 per cent
- Committed to not selling remaining stake in Tencent for at least the next three years, Prosus says
