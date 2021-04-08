Pedestrians walk past the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians walk past the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks drift higher as US Fed minutes of supportive policies tempers Tencent’s drop from Prosus divestment

  • The Hang Seng Index rose after the Fed minutes pledged loose policies to keep the recovery on track
  • Tencent dropped by as much as 2.5 per cent after biggest shareholder Prosus unveiled a plan to sell a 2 per cent stake to raise almost US$15 billion

