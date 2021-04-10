The government is signalling it is ready to intervene directly in individual cities’ housing markets, say analysts. Photo: Bloomberg The government is signalling it is ready to intervene directly in individual cities’ housing markets, say analysts. Photo: Bloomberg
China property
Beijing orders five Chinese cities including Guangzhou, Dongguan to rein in their runaway house prices

  • The deputy housing minister instructed top officials from Guangzhou, Hefei, Ningbo, Dongguan and Nantong to to roll out cooling measures where needed, according to Xinhua
  • The central government is signalling a greater willingness to intervene directly at city level, say analysts

Pearl Liu
Updated: 10:00am, 10 Apr, 2021

