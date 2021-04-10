The government is signalling it is ready to intervene directly in individual cities’ housing markets, say analysts. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing orders five Chinese cities including Guangzhou, Dongguan to rein in their runaway house prices
- The deputy housing minister instructed top officials from Guangzhou, Hefei, Ningbo, Dongguan and Nantong to to roll out cooling measures where needed, according to Xinhua
- The central government is signalling a greater willingness to intervene directly at city level, say analysts
