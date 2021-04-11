Shifei Biotech has invested 250 million yuan for its 222,454-sq ft project within the Beauty and Healthcare Industrial Park in Guangzhou. Photo: Iris Ouyang
Guangzhou prepares for L’Oreal, Estee Lauder onslaught with ‘beauty park’ to fight in US$51.8 billion home cosmetics market
- Guangzhou is building an industrial park to accommodate cosmetics and skincare makers and spearhead China’s home market and rival global brands
- The city, the second-largest economy in Greater Bay Area, is expected to unveil more favourable policies in 2021 to support the industry
