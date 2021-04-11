Shifei Biotech has invested 250 million yuan for its 222,454-sq ft project within the Beauty and Healthcare Industrial Park in Guangzhou. Photo: Iris Ouyang Shifei Biotech has invested 250 million yuan for its 222,454-sq ft project within the Beauty and Healthcare Industrial Park in Guangzhou. Photo: Iris Ouyang
Business /  China Business

Guangzhou prepares for L’Oreal, Estee Lauder onslaught with ‘beauty park’ to fight in US$51.8 billion home cosmetics market

  • Guangzhou is building an industrial park to accommodate cosmetics and skincare makers and spearhead China’s home market and rival global brands
  • The city, the second-largest economy in Greater Bay Area, is expected to unveil more favourable policies in 2021 to support the industry

Greater Bay Area
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 1:30pm, 11 Apr, 2021

