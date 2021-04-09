The Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai. The city has been the world’s largest container port since 2010. Photo: Reuters
China’s carbon neutral goal: Shanghai’s Yangshan port to embrace hydrogen fuel-cell batteries at automated terminal
- Terminal introduced at the end of 2017 will replace existing energy sources with the batteries, operator Shanghai International Port Group says
- SIPG’s efforts showcase China’s determination to meet its carbon-neutrality goal for 2060: analyst
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
The Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai. The city has been the world’s largest container port since 2010. Photo: Reuters