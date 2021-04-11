General view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan
Shenzhen property: how home prices in the Chinese tech hub compare to Hong Kong’s
- Prices of second-hand homes in Shenzhen have risen 88.3 per cent since 2015 – more than any other city in China, according to government data
- Hong Kong permanent residents can buy one home in Shenzhen, and can borrow up to 70 per cent of the property’s value
Knowledge | Greater Bay Area
General view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan