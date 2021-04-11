The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul in February 2017. Photo: Reuters The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul in February 2017. Photo: Reuters
Electric cars
Korean EV battery makers LG, SK agree on US$1.8 billion settlement to end dispute in victory for Biden’s climate, job agenda

  • The settlement will avert a 10-year import ban of SK Innovation’s batteries into the US and ends the two-year dispute between the two companies
  • The import ban threatened to undermine the roll-out of Ford Motor’s new F-150 pickup truck and Volkswagen’s ID. 4 SUV, both using SK batteries

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:03pm, 11 Apr, 2021

