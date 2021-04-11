CATL’s R&D centre in Ningde, in China’s Fujian province. The company has already invested in companies mining other battery metals such as lithium and nickel in a bid to secure supply. Photo: Reuters CATL’s R&D centre in Ningde, in China’s Fujian province. The company has already invested in companies mining other battery metals such as lithium and nickel in a bid to secure supply. Photo: Reuters
CATL’s R&D centre in Ningde, in China’s Fujian province. The company has already invested in companies mining other battery metals such as lithium and nickel in a bid to secure supply. Photo: Reuters
Electric cars
Chinese EV battery firm CATL to shore up cobalt supply with US$137.5 million stake in China Moly mine

  • CATL unit Ningbo Brunp to take 25 per cent stake in China Molybdenum unit KFM Holding
  • Move marks battery maker’s latest investment in mineral supply

Reuters
Updated: 10:37pm, 11 Apr, 2021

