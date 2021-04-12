A yet-to-open showroom for Dongfeng Motor’s Voyah subsidiary in Shanghai. China is the world’s largest EV market, and is driving the electrification trend. Photo: Bloomberg
EVs could make up 45 per cent of car market globally by 2040, Fitch says
- An expected annual retirement rate of 7 per cent of conventional cars will boost EVs, ratings agency says
- China and EU were ahead of the pack thanks to strong incentives aimed at reaching low carbon emissions goals
Topic | Electric cars
