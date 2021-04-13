Guangzhou is one of the nine mainland cities that make up the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock Guangzhou is one of the nine mainland cities that make up the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock
Guangzhou is one of the nine mainland cities that make up the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  China Business

Developers’ spending spree on land in Greater Bay Area cities is a show of confidence that will buoy house prices, say analysts

  • Home builders forked out US$12.59 billion on land in the first quarter, up 30 per cent from pre-pandemic levels
  • They are ‘betting on the future, and thus we see home prices staying expensive there,’ said Yan Yuejin of the E-house China Research and Development Institute

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 9:30am, 13 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Guangzhou is one of the nine mainland cities that make up the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock Guangzhou is one of the nine mainland cities that make up the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock
Guangzhou is one of the nine mainland cities that make up the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE