Jia Yueting, the founder of Leshi and EV maker Faraday Future. The CSRC has been urging him to return to China to repay his debts since 2019. Photo: Reuters
Leshi, once hailed as ‘China’s Netflix’, and founder Jia Yueting hit with fines worth US$73.6 million in China for financial fraud
- Leshi is fined 240.6 million yuan, and Jia is fined 241 million yuan for falsifying earnings, misreporting facts in IPO documents
- Fines come after Jia’s EV start-up FF, which has merged with a blank-cheque company, attempts to raise money in US
Topic | Stocks
