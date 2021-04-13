Jia Yueting, the founder of Leshi and EV maker Faraday Future. The CSRC has been urging him to return to China to repay his debts since 2019. Photo: Reuters Jia Yueting, the founder of Leshi and EV maker Faraday Future. The CSRC has been urging him to return to China to repay his debts since 2019. Photo: Reuters
Leshi, once hailed as ‘China’s Netflix’, and founder Jia Yueting hit with fines worth US$73.6 million in China for financial fraud

  • Leshi is fined 240.6 million yuan, and Jia is fined 241 million yuan for falsifying earnings, misreporting facts in IPO documents
  • Fines come after Jia’s EV start-up FF, which has merged with a blank-cheque company, attempts to raise money in US

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 2:12pm, 13 Apr, 2021

Jia Yueting, the founder of Leshi and EV maker Faraday Future. The CSRC has been urging him to return to China to repay his debts since 2019. Photo: Reuters
