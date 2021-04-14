Large crowd of people on tThe Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China’s premier commercial hub and one of the country’s largest megapolises, with a population of 25 million residents, on May 1, 2020. Photo: AFP Large crowd of people on tThe Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China’s premier commercial hub and one of the country’s largest megapolises, with a population of 25 million residents, on May 1, 2020. Photo: AFP
Urban planning
Shanghai looks to five suburbs to reduce population density in China’s commercial hub

  • Five new towns will be developed in the Qingpu, Fengxian, Jiading, Nanhui and Songjiang districts
  • Shanghai mayor Gong Zheng had promised to build major industrial projects with high-quality public infrastructure and comprehensive transport hubs

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:45am, 14 Apr, 2021

