Jennifer Yu Cheng Ngar-wing, group president and deputy vice-chair of CTF Education. Photo: Jonathan Wong
exclusive | How a Mother’s Day card is driving one of Hong Kong’s richest families into China’s US$572 billion education market
- The Chinese education market is expected to be worth US$572.5 billion in 2023, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com
- CTF Education is teaming up Benenden School for five campuses in mainland China
Topic | New World Development
Jennifer Yu Cheng Ngar-wing, group president and deputy vice-chair of CTF Education. Photo: Jonathan Wong