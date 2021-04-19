Jennifer Yu Cheng Ngar-wing, group president and deputy vice-chair of CTF Education. Photo: Jonathan Wong Jennifer Yu Cheng Ngar-wing, group president and deputy vice-chair of CTF Education. Photo: Jonathan Wong
exclusive | How a Mother’s Day card is driving one of Hong Kong’s richest families into China’s US$572 billion education market

  • The Chinese education market is expected to be worth US$572.5 billion in 2023, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com
  • CTF Education is teaming up Benenden School for five campuses in mainland China

Updated: 11:33am, 19 Apr, 2021

