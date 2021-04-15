Prices of second-hand homes in Shenzhen have risen 88.3 per cent since 2015 – more than any other city in China. Photo: Pearl Liu
Shenzhen to auction off just six plots of land in a move analysts say is unlikely to dent runaway home prices
- The technology hub listed six parcels of residential land on its website as open for bids, asking at least 11.9 billion yuan (US$1.8 billion)
- The city, plagued by a shortage of land, has seen its home prices soar, buoyed by surging demand as people bet on its future
Topic | China property
Prices of second-hand homes in Shenzhen have risen 88.3 per cent since 2015 – more than any other city in China. Photo: Pearl Liu