A Zeekr 001 car on display at Geely’s factory y in Hangzhou Bay, China. Photo: Daniel Ren
Carmaker Geely enters China’s packed electric-vehicle arena with the long-range Zeekr 001
- The carmaking giant has entered the fray against Tesla by launching an EV it describes as a vehicle to excite rather than commute in
- Conventional carmakers are upping the ante in EVs and mounting a challenge to Tesla, says Yale Zhang, managing director of Automotive Foresight
Topic | Electric cars
