Alex Fang, the co-founder of private equity firm eGarden Ventures, paid HK$90,000 per square foot for the 6,676 sq ft property at 77B Peak Road, sources say. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong entrepreneur stumps up US$77.4 million for luxury Peak property, showing market resilience
- The transaction is one of the highest ever achieved by Wheelock Properties
- Unlike previous wave of luxury transactions, this time most buyers are Hong Kong businessmen from tech industry, developer says
Topic | Hong Kong property
