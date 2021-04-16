Alex Fang, the co-founder of private equity firm eGarden Ventures, paid HK$90,000 per square foot for the 6,676 sq ft property at 77B Peak Road, sources say. Photo: Handout Alex Fang, the co-founder of private equity firm eGarden Ventures, paid HK$90,000 per square foot for the 6,676 sq ft property at 77B Peak Road, sources say. Photo: Handout
Alex Fang, the co-founder of private equity firm eGarden Ventures, paid HK$90,000 per square foot for the 6,676 sq ft property at 77B Peak Road, sources say. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong entrepreneur stumps up US$77.4 million for luxury Peak property, showing market resilience

  • The transaction is one of the highest ever achieved by Wheelock Properties
  • Unlike previous wave of luxury transactions, this time most buyers are Hong Kong businessmen from tech industry, developer says

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 11:03am, 16 Apr, 2021

