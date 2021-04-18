Part of Shenzhen’s success is down to contributions by leading players in different sectors. Photo: Martin Chan Part of Shenzhen’s success is down to contributions by leading players in different sectors. Photo: Martin Chan
Part of Shenzhen’s success is down to contributions by leading players in different sectors. Photo: Martin Chan
Shenzhen
Business /  China Business

Explainer |
Surpassing Hong Kong and Singapore was easy. Shenzhen’s next economic miracle rests on Tencent, Huawei and its top companies

  • Shenzhen’s success is underlined by the fact that its gross domestic product surpassed that of Hong Kong in 2018
  • Xi promised more autonomy for Shenzhen to create another economic miracle; climate change projects will be big over the next five years, analyst says

Topic |   Shenzhen
Nadia LamPeggy Sito
Nadia Lam  and Peggy Sito

Updated: 10:08am, 18 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Part of Shenzhen’s success is down to contributions by leading players in different sectors. Photo: Martin Chan Part of Shenzhen’s success is down to contributions by leading players in different sectors. Photo: Martin Chan
Part of Shenzhen’s success is down to contributions by leading players in different sectors. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE