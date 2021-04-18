Part of Shenzhen’s success is down to contributions by leading players in different sectors. Photo: Martin Chan
Explainer |
Surpassing Hong Kong and Singapore was easy. Shenzhen’s next economic miracle rests on Tencent, Huawei and its top companies
- Shenzhen’s success is underlined by the fact that its gross domestic product surpassed that of Hong Kong in 2018
- Xi promised more autonomy for Shenzhen to create another economic miracle; climate change projects will be big over the next five years, analyst says
Topic | Shenzhen
Part of Shenzhen’s success is down to contributions by leading players in different sectors. Photo: Martin Chan