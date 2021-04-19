Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun shows the new foldable smartphone Mi Mix Fold during an unveiling event in Beijing on March 30. Photo: EPA-EFE
China EV war: Xiaomi boss stakes legacy on pursuit of Tesla as analysts caution latecomers to party
- Xiaomi stock has outperformed rival smartphone makers and Hang Seng Index, while its dollar bonds have returned more than twice its local peers
- Lei Jun, already a successful entrepreneur, will take the lead in the ‘last start-up of his career’, analyst says
Knowledge | China's electric vehicle industry
Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun shows the new foldable smartphone Mi Mix Fold during an unveiling event in Beijing on March 30. Photo: EPA-EFE