Pedestrians walk past the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks approach five-week high with earnings in focus as China dismisses Huarong distress
- China Mobile, China Unicom and Ping An Insurance will kick off first-quarter earnings reports from Hang Seng Index members from Tuesday
- Trip.com jumps on Hong Kong debut, markets in mainland China open steady after regulator dismissed distress at Huarong Asset Management
Topic | China stock market
