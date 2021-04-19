A view of the production line. Evergrande Group said it has put its first-ever electric vehicle, the Nevs 93, into production.  (courtesy of Evergrande Group) A view of the production line. Evergrande Group said it has put its first-ever electric vehicle, the Nevs 93, into production.  (courtesy of Evergrande Group)
Shanghai Auto Show 2021: China’s Evergrande NEV, valued at US$87 billion, has not sold a single electric car

  • Shareholders have pushed Evergrande NEV’s Hong Kong-listed stock up more than 1,000 per cent over the past 12 months
  • The electric car maker, which has not sold a single vehicle, is valued at US$87 billion, more than Ford Motor and General Motors

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:00pm, 19 Apr, 2021

