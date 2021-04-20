A man wearing a mask walks by the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai exchange hints at sale of global depositary receipts by Chinese companies in Switzerland amid fraying US-China ties
- Shanghai Stock Exchange general manager Cai Jianchun hints that bourse will put into implementation a GDR project in Switzerland
- The project is widely believed to be a follow-up to an MOU renewed in 2019 that looks into the feasibility of GDR listings on both markets
Topic | Stocks
