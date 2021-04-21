A photo from Chinese social media went viral showing the woman at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021 standing on a Tesla sedan wearing a white T-shirt marked with Chinese characters reading “brake malfunction” and a Tesla logo on Monday. Photo: Handout
Tesla says sorry to Chinese buyers in U-turn to its ‘no compromise’ on ‘unreasonable’ customer grievances as pressure mounts on social media and state press
- “We are deeply sorry for the delay in resolving the owner’s issue,” Tesla said late Tuesday night on its Weibo account
- China’s social media and state press weighed in on the latest controversy surrounding the bellwether producer in China’s electric vehicles market
