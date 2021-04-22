A man wearing a face mask walks past a banks electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on April 13, 2021. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks rebound from biggest decline in four weeks on upbeat corporate earnings reports
- China Life Insurance signals a sharp gain in first-quarter earnings while China Unicom reports a 21 per cent gain from a year earlier
- HSBC and HKEX are among a dozen of Hang Seng Index members to next issue their report cards in the coming days
Topic | China stock market
