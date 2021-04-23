A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building. Photo: Reuters A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building. Photo: Reuters
A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building. Photo: Reuters
China stock bears push short bets to record high as tech clampdown, policy tightening and Huarong add to CICC’s five sell signals

  • The combined value of stock shorts on two mainland bourses reached a record 152 billion yuan (US$23.4 billion) on Tuesday
  • Concerns about distress at China Huarong Asset Management have added to bearish sentiment around antitrust clampdown and policy tightening risks

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30am, 23 Apr, 2021

