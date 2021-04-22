A China Evergrande housing project in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district. Photo: May Tse A China Evergrande housing project in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district. Photo: May Tse
A China Evergrande housing project in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district. Photo: May Tse
China property
Business /  China Business

Heavily indebted developer China Evergrande to sell onshore bonds worth US$1.3 billion

  • Proceeds from the sale will be used to meet an early repayment request on bonds maturing in 2023
  • Hengda Real Estate, the company’s Shenzhen unit, has proposed the bond sale, according to documents filed with the city’s stock exchange

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 9:50pm, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A China Evergrande housing project in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district. Photo: May Tse A China Evergrande housing project in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district. Photo: May Tse
A China Evergrande housing project in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE