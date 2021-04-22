A China Evergrande housing project in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district. Photo: May Tse
Heavily indebted developer China Evergrande to sell onshore bonds worth US$1.3 billion
- Proceeds from the sale will be used to meet an early repayment request on bonds maturing in 2023
- Hengda Real Estate, the company’s Shenzhen unit, has proposed the bond sale, according to documents filed with the city’s stock exchange
Topic | China property
