Pedestrians walk past the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians walk past the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk past the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hang Seng Index
Business /  China Business

Hang Seng Index set for second week of advance on earnings outlook as China funds step up purchases

  • Hang Seng Index is poised for a second week of advance as mainland funds resume stock purchases in Hong Kong
  • Most markets in the region are softer in tandem with overnight losses on Wall Street following reports of Biden’s tax plan on the wealthy

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:58pm, 23 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians walk past the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians walk past the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk past the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE