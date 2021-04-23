Pedestrians walk past the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hang Seng Index set for second week of advance on earnings outlook as China funds step up purchases
- Hang Seng Index is poised for a second week of advance as mainland funds resume stock purchases in Hong Kong
- Most markets in the region are softer in tandem with overnight losses on Wall Street following reports of Biden’s tax plan on the wealthy
Topic | Hang Seng Index
