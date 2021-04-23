The Model 3 owner protested against Tesla at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday. The carmaker was forced into issuing an apology on Wednesday after the protest triggered an uproar on social media, prompting the market regulator to step in. Photo: Handout
Tesla releases data for China Model 3 crash, bowing to pressure from local regulator
- Data release follows apology on Wednesday to owner of crashed car
- Case has attracted millions who are keen to know more about EVs, analyst says
Topic | Tesla
The Model 3 owner protested against Tesla at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday. The carmaker was forced into issuing an apology on Wednesday after the protest triggered an uproar on social media, prompting the market regulator to step in. Photo: Handout