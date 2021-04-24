People queue up to buy Regency Bay II units at the developer’s sales office at the ICC in Kowloon on April 24, 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong buyers pile into Sun Hung Kai’s new flats in Tuen Mun on hopes of a speedy recovery
- Sun Hung Kai Properties sold 94 per cent of the 129 units in the second phase of Regency Bay project in Tuen Mun as of 3.30pm
- The average price of the project was 6 per cent higher than the first phase of the project launched last year
Topic | Hong Kong property
