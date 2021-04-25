Xingfa operates one of the biggest cosmetics and skincare markets in Guangzhou, the capital of southern Guangdong province. Photo: Iris Ouyang
China’s cosmetics producers want to outsell L’Oreal, Shiseido with quality, market funding and trust from millennials
- Local cosmetics and skincare makers are boosting research, marketing and innovation with funding from capital markets
- Their growth outlook has fuelled prices of stocks such as Yunnan Botanee Bio-Technology and Yatsen, which listed this year
Topic | cosmetics
Xingfa operates one of the biggest cosmetics and skincare markets in Guangzhou, the capital of southern Guangdong province. Photo: Iris Ouyang