Hong Kong’s evening skyline seen from Victoria Harbour. Investors look for earnings glitter from HSBC and peers to support the market. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks eye winning start with HSBC, HKEX in big earnings week and Fed policy guidance in focus
- HSBC, Standard Chartered and bourse operator HKEX are among a dozen of big first-quarter earnings reports due this week
- Fed holds its open-market committee meeting this week with policymakers expected to reiterate their support for the economy
Topic | Stocks
Hong Kong’s evening skyline seen from Victoria Harbour. Investors look for earnings glitter from HSBC and peers to support the market. Photo: AFP