Hong Kong’s evening skyline seen from Victoria Harbour. Investors look for earnings glitter from HSBC and peers to support the market. Photo: AFP Hong Kong’s evening skyline seen from Victoria Harbour. Investors look for earnings glitter from HSBC and peers to support the market. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s evening skyline seen from Victoria Harbour. Investors look for earnings glitter from HSBC and peers to support the market. Photo: AFP
Stocks
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks eye winning start with HSBC, HKEX in big earnings week and Fed policy guidance in focus

  • HSBC, Standard Chartered and bourse operator HKEX are among a dozen of big first-quarter earnings reports due this week
  • Fed holds its open-market committee meeting this week with policymakers expected to reiterate their support for the economy

Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:52pm, 26 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s evening skyline seen from Victoria Harbour. Investors look for earnings glitter from HSBC and peers to support the market. Photo: AFP Hong Kong’s evening skyline seen from Victoria Harbour. Investors look for earnings glitter from HSBC and peers to support the market. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s evening skyline seen from Victoria Harbour. Investors look for earnings glitter from HSBC and peers to support the market. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE