Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell in a photo from July 31, 2019. Powell is likely to reiterate his accommodative monetary policy stance at this week’s meeting of the US central bank. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks swing as traders brace for Fed meeting, expect limited impact from Meituan probe
- Meituan rises by as much as 3.1 per cent after China launches monopoly probe, which traders say fell within their expectations
- Fed chairman Jerome Powell is likely to continue an accommodative stance on monetary policies during the US central bank’s meeting this week
Topic | China stock market
