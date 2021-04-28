SAIC-GM-Wuling’s Mini EV Cabrio, a two-seater convertible, is displayed at the Shanghai car show. Photo: Reuters
Chinese carmakers steal Tesla’s thunder at Shanghai Auto Show with compact EVs, 1,000km-range models
- SAIC-GM-Wuling’s two-seater convertible, and NIO’s luxury EV that can go as far as 1,000km (620 miles) on one charge wow visitors
- Protest by woman who jumped on Tesla’s Model 3 embarrasses US carmaker
Topic | Electric cars
