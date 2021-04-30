A worker wearing a protective suit reacts in front of an infrared temperature machine in the lobby of the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in February 2020. Photo: AP
China’s US$11 trillion stock market needs cyclical catalysts to end lethargy amid debates on growth outlook, BCA Research says
- Defensive stocks’ strength over cyclicals and benchmark gauges bode ill for the broader market and economic growth, BCA Research says
- Cyclical stocks – proxied by energy, materials, and consumer discretionary among others in MSCI China gauges – remain depressed in onshore and offshore markets
Topic | China stock market
A worker wearing a protective suit reacts in front of an infrared temperature machine in the lobby of the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in February 2020. Photo: AP