The PBOC and other top financial regulators have summoned fintech platforms and told them to curb unfair practices. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing summons online financial platforms and warns over unfair market practices
- Companies asked to attend include Tencent, Baidu’s fintech arm, JD Finance, ByteDance and Meituan Finance among others
- Regulators say there have been breaches of consumer rights with some platforms operating outside permitted business areas
Topic | Ant Group
The PBOC and other top financial regulators have summoned fintech platforms and told them to curb unfair practices. Photo: Bloomberg