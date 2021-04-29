The PBOC and other top financial regulators have summoned fintech platforms and told them to curb unfair practices. Photo: Bloomberg The PBOC and other top financial regulators have summoned fintech platforms and told them to curb unfair practices. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group
Beijing summons online financial platforms and warns over unfair market practices

  • Companies asked to attend include Tencent, Baidu’s fintech arm, JD Finance, ByteDance and Meituan Finance among others
  • Regulators say there have been breaches of consumer rights with some platforms operating outside permitted business areas

Pearl Liu
Updated: 10:33pm, 29 Apr, 2021

