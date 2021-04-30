People are seen in front of the Tencent company headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters People are seen in front of the Tencent company headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
People are seen in front of the Tencent company headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Meituan, Alibaba drag Hong Kong stocks lower on tech clampdown concerns as manufacturing in China cools

  • Hang Seng Index is headed for the biggest pullback in a week as Meituan, Alibaba Group and Tencent drag tech stocks lower
  • An official report today shows Chinese manufacturing slowed this month by more than economists expected

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:41am, 30 Apr, 2021

