People are seen in front of the Tencent company headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Meituan, Alibaba drag Hong Kong stocks lower on tech clampdown concerns as manufacturing in China cools
- Hang Seng Index is headed for the biggest pullback in a week as Meituan, Alibaba Group and Tencent drag tech stocks lower
- An official report today shows Chinese manufacturing slowed this month by more than economists expected
Topic | China stock market
