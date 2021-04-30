Nio’s electric vehicles rolling off the production line in the Anhui provincial capital of Hefei in eastern China on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese Tesla challenger NIO posts best quarter on record EV deliveries, helping narrow losses and crush analysts’ estimates
- The Beijing-based carmaker’s first-quarter sales jumped more than fivefold to 7.98 billion yuan
- Net loss narrowed to 354.5 million yuan, or 0.23 yuan (4 US cents) per share, under Chinese accounting rules, beating the 16 US cents loss expected by analysts
Topic | NIO
