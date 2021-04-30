Nio’s electric vehicles rolling off the production line in the Anhui provincial capital of Hefei in eastern China on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Nio’s electric vehicles rolling off the production line in the Anhui provincial capital of Hefei in eastern China on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
NIO
Chinese Tesla challenger NIO posts best quarter on record EV deliveries, helping narrow losses and crush analysts’ estimates

  • The Beijing-based carmaker’s first-quarter sales jumped more than fivefold to 7.98 billion yuan
  • Net loss narrowed to 354.5 million yuan, or 0.23 yuan (4 US cents) per share, under Chinese accounting rules, beating the 16 US cents loss expected by analysts

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 3:25pm, 30 Apr, 2021

Nio’s electric vehicles rolling off the production line in the Anhui provincial capital of Hefei in eastern China on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Nio’s electric vehicles rolling off the production line in the Anhui provincial capital of Hefei in eastern China on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Nio’s electric vehicles rolling off the production line in the Anhui provincial capital of Hefei in eastern China on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
