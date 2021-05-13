The Xpeng P5 on display at the Auto Shanghai 2021 motor show. Photo: EPA-EFE The Xpeng P5 on display at the Auto Shanghai 2021 motor show. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Xpeng P5 on display at the Auto Shanghai 2021 motor show. Photo: EPA-EFE
Electric cars
Tesla rival Xpeng reports sevenfold rise in sales revenue as demand for electric vehicles in China soars

  • The electric car maker reported US$450.4 million in sales revenue in the first quarter, a massive leap of 616.1 per cent from a year earlier, and better than forecasts
  • The results mark a high-water level for the seven-year-old company, which listed in New York last year, and produced its first electric car in 2018

Pearl LiuDaniel Ren
Pearl Liu  and Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:05pm, 13 May, 2021

