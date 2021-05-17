High residential and commercial buildings in China’s Chongqing city on Saturday August 25, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
China’s April home prices soar at breakneck pace, putting onus on authorities to keep housing affordability in sight
- The average price of new homes across 70 major cities rose 4.8 per cent in April, from a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)
- Prices increased in 62 of the 70 cities tracked by the NBS, led by soaring listings in Chongqing, a megapolis of 30 million people
