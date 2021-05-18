A cyclist rides along Sydney Circular Quay. Before the tensions, Australia was a clear investment destination favourite among Chinese developers. Photo: Shutterstock A cyclist rides along Sydney Circular Quay. Before the tensions, Australia was a clear investment destination favourite among Chinese developers. Photo: Shutterstock
A cyclist rides along Sydney Circular Quay. Before the tensions, Australia was a clear investment destination favourite among Chinese developers. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  China Business

Sour relations between Beijing and Canberra dampen mainland Chinese investment in Australian property market

  • Investment in Australian property from both state-owned and private enterprises in China fell 29 per cent in 2020, and is on the decline again this year
  • Relations sank to a new low when Canberra criticised Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 5:30pm, 18 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A cyclist rides along Sydney Circular Quay. Before the tensions, Australia was a clear investment destination favourite among Chinese developers. Photo: Shutterstock A cyclist rides along Sydney Circular Quay. Before the tensions, Australia was a clear investment destination favourite among Chinese developers. Photo: Shutterstock
A cyclist rides along Sydney Circular Quay. Before the tensions, Australia was a clear investment destination favourite among Chinese developers. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE