A cyclist rides along Sydney Circular Quay. Before the tensions, Australia was a clear investment destination favourite among Chinese developers. Photo: Shutterstock
Sour relations between Beijing and Canberra dampen mainland Chinese investment in Australian property market
- Investment in Australian property from both state-owned and private enterprises in China fell 29 per cent in 2020, and is on the decline again this year
- Relations sank to a new low when Canberra criticised Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan
Topic | China-Australia relations
