The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai. Tesla’s sales in China hit a blip in April after angry customers raised concerns about the safety and quality of its Shanghai-made EVs. Photo: Reuters The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai. Tesla’s sales in China hit a blip in April after angry customers raised concerns about the safety and quality of its Shanghai-made EVs. Photo: Reuters
The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai. Tesla’s sales in China hit a blip in April after angry customers raised concerns about the safety and quality of its Shanghai-made EVs. Photo: Reuters
Tesla
Business /  China Business

Tesla bows to Beijing once again, unveils Shanghai data centre to meet cybersecurity requirements

  • All data generated from cars sold in mainland China will be stored within the country, company says in Weibo post
  • Strengthened rules a result of government’s national security concerns, need to safeguard consumer interests, analyst says

Topic |   Tesla
Daniel RenPearl Liu
Daniel Ren in Shanghai and Pearl Liu

Updated: 4:41pm, 26 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai. Tesla’s sales in China hit a blip in April after angry customers raised concerns about the safety and quality of its Shanghai-made EVs. Photo: Reuters The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai. Tesla’s sales in China hit a blip in April after angry customers raised concerns about the safety and quality of its Shanghai-made EVs. Photo: Reuters
The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai. Tesla’s sales in China hit a blip in April after angry customers raised concerns about the safety and quality of its Shanghai-made EVs. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE