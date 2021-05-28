The landmark skyscraper in the city’s famous Huaqiangbei electronics district began swaying for no apparent reason on the afternoon of May 18. Photo: Martin Chan
Tenants evacuated from Shenzhen’s swaying SEG Plaza skyscraper demand compensation as investigation into cause continues
- Many tenants selling electrical goods in Shenzhen’s fifth-highest tower want to be compensated for business disruption and early termination of their leases
- Mystery still surrounds the periodic trembling of the 72-storey tower after 10 days
Topic | Shenzhen
