Tenants evacuated from Shenzhen’s swaying SEG Plaza skyscraper demand compensation as investigation into cause continues

  • Many tenants selling electrical goods in Shenzhen’s fifth-highest tower want to be compensated for business disruption and early termination of their leases
  • Mystery still surrounds the periodic trembling of the 72-storey tower after 10 days

Pearl Liu
Updated: 8:42am, 28 May, 2021

