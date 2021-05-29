People walk past the temporarily closed SEG Plaza in Shenzhen in southern Guangdong province on May 24, a week after it began to shake unexpectedly, triggering widespread panic. Photo: AFP
Cracks in Shenzhen home prices emerge in reaction to mysterious shaking of SEG skyscraper
- Some apartment listings within 15 minutes’ walk of SEG Plaza are quoting about 7 per cent lower than their previous asking levels
- A drop in prices of homes, shops, offices and land bank is inevitable, an E-House official says
Topic | China property
People walk past the temporarily closed SEG Plaza in Shenzhen in southern Guangdong province on May 24, a week after it began to shake unexpectedly, triggering widespread panic. Photo: AFP