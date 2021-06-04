A production line inside a factory of SAIC-GM-Wuling, in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Photo: Reuters
General Motors joint venture to launch 9-seater minivan aimed at bigger families under China’s new 3-child policy
- SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile hopes to tap future demand from larger families under the country’s new three-child policy
- Unlike its bestselling Hongguang Mini EV, however, the new van will be powered by a traditional petrol engine
