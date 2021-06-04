An attendant pours samples of Kweichow Moutai for guests at the China Food and Drinks fair in Chengdu, Sichuan province in April 2021. Photo: AFP
Global funds return to China’s favourite F&B stocks, add more small-cap companies, brokerage says
- Foreign investors bought a combined 55.8 billion yuan (US$8.7 billion) of local stocks in May, the most for a single month this year
- F&B, banking stocks were top beneficiaries of inflows while allocations for electronics, home appliances and machinery makers fell
Topic | A-shares
An attendant pours samples of Kweichow Moutai for guests at the China Food and Drinks fair in Chengdu, Sichuan province in April 2021. Photo: AFP