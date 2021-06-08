Huawei’s enterprise business climbed 23 per cent on the year to 100.3 billion yuan (US$15.67 billion) in 2020. Photo: AP
Huawei set sights on digital financial services to diversify revenue sources as US sanctions hit smartphone, telecoms equipment business
- The Chinese telecoms giant aims to tap the rapid pace of digitalisation in the global financial services industry through collaboration with partners under a new alliance
- Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa offer the biggest growth opportunities for Huawei, says head of Huawei’s global financial services business unit
