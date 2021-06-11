Mu Changchun, the director general of the digital currency research institute at the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Handout Mu Changchun, the director general of the digital currency research institute at the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Handout
Mu Changchun, the director general of the digital currency research institute at the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Handout
Business /  China Business

Digital yuan and payment apps Alipay and WeChat Pay are not competitors, China’s central bank says

  • Digital wallets are the IT infrastructure that supports the use of the digital currency, PBOC official says
  • Central bank is clarifying role of the digital currency, ‘which is a sovereign currency’, analyst says

Topic |   China digital currency
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:20pm, 11 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mu Changchun, the director general of the digital currency research institute at the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Handout Mu Changchun, the director general of the digital currency research institute at the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Handout
Mu Changchun, the director general of the digital currency research institute at the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE