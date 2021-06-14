People walk along a pedestrian walkway near the Tencent Holdings’ headquarters in Shenzhen. Asia’s largest conglomerate was censured by China’s antitrust watchdog in March 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks lose support from mainland buyers who snub cheap valuations, balk at regulatory risks
- Average daily purchases this month have slumped by 90 per cent, versus the appetite shown in the past two months
- Hang Seng Index’s biggest members are also targets of China’s antitrust probes, with the outcomes still up in the air
Topic | China stock market
