People walk along a pedestrian walkway near the Tencent Holdings’ headquarters in Shenzhen. Asia’s largest conglomerate was censured by China’s antitrust watchdog in March 2021. Photo: Bloomberg People walk along a pedestrian walkway near the Tencent Holdings’ headquarters in Shenzhen. Asia’s largest conglomerate was censured by China’s antitrust watchdog in March 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
People walk along a pedestrian walkway near the Tencent Holdings’ headquarters in Shenzhen. Asia’s largest conglomerate was censured by China’s antitrust watchdog in March 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks lose support from mainland buyers who snub cheap valuations, balk at regulatory risks

  • Average daily purchases this month have slumped by 90 per cent, versus the appetite shown in the past two months
  • Hang Seng Index’s biggest members are also targets of China’s antitrust probes, with the outcomes still up in the air

Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:45am, 14 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk along a pedestrian walkway near the Tencent Holdings’ headquarters in Shenzhen. Asia’s largest conglomerate was censured by China’s antitrust watchdog in March 2021. Photo: Bloomberg People walk along a pedestrian walkway near the Tencent Holdings’ headquarters in Shenzhen. Asia’s largest conglomerate was censured by China’s antitrust watchdog in March 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
People walk along a pedestrian walkway near the Tencent Holdings’ headquarters in Shenzhen. Asia’s largest conglomerate was censured by China’s antitrust watchdog in March 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE