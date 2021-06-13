A fleet of methanol-powered taxis in China. SCMP Pictures (Undated handour) A fleet of methanol-powered taxis in China. SCMP Pictures (Undated handour)
Geely to press on with methanol-powered vehicles despite risk of failure, founder says

  • Geely’s unit CRI is designing the world’s largest plant with a capacity to produce 110,000 tons of low-carbon intensity methanol per year in Henan province
  • Methanol fuel could boost China’s energy independence and help the nation’s drive toward carbon-neutrality by 2060

SCMP Reporter  and Reuters

Updated: 9:10pm, 13 Jun, 2021

A fleet of methanol-powered taxis in China. SCMP Pictures (Undated handour)
