A fleet of methanol-powered taxis in China. SCMP Pictures (Undated handour)
Geely to press on with methanol-powered vehicles despite risk of failure, founder says
- Geely’s unit CRI is designing the world’s largest plant with a capacity to produce 110,000 tons of low-carbon intensity methanol per year in Henan province
- Methanol fuel could boost China’s energy independence and help the nation’s drive toward carbon-neutrality by 2060
Knowledge | China and climate change
A fleet of methanol-powered taxis in China. SCMP Pictures (Undated handour)