Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi province. China is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide. Photo: AP Photo
Climate change: China’s plan to double carbon capture capacity by 2025 hinges on securing funding for projects
- China could add eight large-scale carbon capture, utilisation and storage projects by 2025, IHS Markit said
- Implementation of CCUS technology could pare China’s carbon emissions by 60 per cent by 2050 but would cost the nation US$450 billion, Goldman Sachs said
