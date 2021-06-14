Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi province. China is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide. Photo: AP Photo Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi province. China is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide. Photo: AP Photo
Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi province. China is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide. Photo: AP Photo
Climate change
Business /  China Business

Climate change: China’s plan to double carbon capture capacity by 2025 hinges on securing funding for projects

  • China could add eight large-scale carbon capture, utilisation and storage projects by 2025, IHS Markit said
  • Implementation of CCUS technology could pare China’s carbon emissions by 60 per cent by 2050 but would cost the nation US$450 billion, Goldman Sachs said

Knowledge |   China and climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 7:06pm, 14 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi province. China is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide. Photo: AP Photo Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi province. China is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide. Photo: AP Photo
Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi province. China is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE